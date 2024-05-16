Wisconsin election officials fear voter confusion over 2 elections for same congressional seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials have voted to provide more details to voters than normal to avoid confusion about a ballot that will have both a special and regular election for a vacant congressional seat. The rare anomaly for the 8th Congressional District is due to the timing of former U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher’s resignation. Under state law, if Gallagher had quit before April 9, a special election before November would have had to be called. Gallagher quit on April 20, which required Gov. Tony Evers to call the special election on the same dates as the Aug. 13 primary and Nov. 5 general election.

