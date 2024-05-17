AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the California 20th District special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in California’s 20th Congressional District can be forgiven if they open their ballots for the upcoming primary election with a sense of déjà vu. Since Republican former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced in December he would step down from his Central Valley seat, voters have already had two opportunities to vote for candidates to complete his term and serve the next full one. Most recently, voters sent Republicans Vince Fong and Mike Boudreaux to the special runoff election on Tuesday. The winner will be seated through the end of the year.

