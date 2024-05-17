Biden says landmark 1954 Supreme Court ruling on school desegregation was about more than education

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden has spoken to Black leaders at the National Museum of African American History and Culture about the 70th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision that desegregated schools. It’s part of a stepped-up effort to highlight his administration’s commitment to racial equity and to Black voters more generally in the midst of the election campaign. Later Friday, he’ll host leaders of the “Divine Nine” historically Black sororities and fraternities. The president is seeking to shore up support among Black voters, a critical base of support and one that helped deliver his 2020 victory.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

