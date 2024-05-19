Child is among 3 dead after Amtrak train hits a pickup truck in upstate New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A young boy is among three people dead after an Amtrak train hit a pickup truck in upstate New York. The Friday accident happened in North Tonawanda, a small town along the Niagara River between Niagara Falls and Buffalo. Police say the 6-year-old boy was one of three people in the pickup who died in the crash. The other victims were a man and a woman in their 60s. The names of the victims had not been released as of Sunday morning. An Amtrak spokesperson says none of the Amtrak crew or its 21 passengers were injured in the crash.

