Chinese ambassador promises ‘friendship’ and ‘cooperation’ as 2 Chinese warships dock in Cambodia

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — Two Chinese warships have docked at a commercial port in Cambodia, in preparation for joint naval exercises between the two countries. The Jingangshan amphibious warfare ship and Qijiguang training ship sailed in to the Sihanoukville Port on Sunday as onlookers waved Cambodian and Chinese flags from the piers. The port is north of the Ream Naval Base, where China has been funding a broad expansion project that has been carefully watched by the United States and others over concerns it could become a new outpost for the Chinese navy on the Gulf of Thailand.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.