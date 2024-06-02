Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts again, spewing thick, gray ash high into the air

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Ibu has erupted again and spewed thick, gray ash and dark clouds 7,000 meters (16,000 feet) into the air, officials say. The volcano that is located on an island in the eastern North Maluku province erupted for more than six minutes on Sunday, according to the chief of Indonesia’s Geology Agency. A column of ash could be seen rising high into the sky. It spewed out material including volcanic ash and sand. At the time of the eruption, the wind was blowing to the west and volcanic material was carried by the wind down to a field where residents evacuated after previous eruptions were living. Mount Ibu has been continually erupting since early May.

