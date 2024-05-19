India votes in fifth phase of election including in city where PM opened controversial Hindu temple

AYODHYA, India (AP) — Millions of Indians across 49 constituencies are casting ballots as the country’s six-week-long election enters its final stages. Voting is also happening in northern Ayodhya city, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a controversial Hindu temple on the site of a razed mosque. Modi’s party, which has hailed the opening of the temple as the ruling government’s crowning achievement, is hoping it will help catapult the prime minister to a record third successive term. The staggered election will run until June 1 before votes are counted on June 4. Almost 970 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this election, more than 10% of the world’s population.

By PIYUSH NAGPAL and BISWAJEET BANERJEE Associated Press

