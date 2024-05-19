Paul McCartney song starts Paralympics on 100-day countdown to opening ceremony in Paris

GENEVA (AP) — With an assist from Paul McCartney the Paralympic Games is starting its 100-day race to the opening ceremony in Paris on Aug. 28. The former Beatle has let “We All Stand Together” be used in an International Paralympic Committee promotional film. It’s the signature tune from an award-winning animated film McCartney wrote and produced 40 years ago. IPC president Andrew Parsons says “Sir Paul really understands what we stand for as a movement and he was so generous to us.” The Paris Paralympics opens Aug. 28 with a ceremony on the Champs-Élysées and Place de la Concorde.

