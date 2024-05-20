Is that ‘Her’? OpenAI pauses a ChatGPT voice after some say it sounds like Scarlett Johansson

NEW YORK (AP) — OpenAI says it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices after some users said it sounded like “Her” actor Scarlett Johansson. OpenAI said Monday it is “working to pause” Sky — the name of one of five lifelike voices that ChatGPT users can speak with — while addressing questions about how the company chooses its audio options. OpenAI was also quick to shut down the internet’s theories about Johansson, noting that Sky’s voice belonged to a different professional. The company first rolled out voice capabilities for ChatGPT, which included the five output voices, in September. And last week, OpenAI said that its latest model can mimic human cadences in its verbal responses and can even try to detect people’s moods.

