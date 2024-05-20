Satellite photos show Palestinians’ quick exodus from Rafah after Israel issued evacuation orders

JERUSALEM (AP) — New satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press show that sprawling tent camps in the southern city of Rafah nearly emptied after Israel issued its first evacuation orders. Satellite photos taken before the May 6 evacuation orders were issued show streets and open areas packed with tents. Photos taken just days later show the areas with significantly fewer tents. The exodus comes as Israel threatens a full-blown assault on the city as it wages war against Hamas in Gaza.

By JULIA FRANKEL and PHIL HOLM Associated Press

