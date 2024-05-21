A serial killer convicted for killing 26 women is hospitalized after assault in a Quebec prison

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian authorities say serial killer Robert Pickton who killed over 20 women has been hospitalized and is in a life-threatening condition after an assault at a Quebec prison. The Correctional Service Canada confirmed that 74-year-old Pickton was the inmate injured in a major assault Sunday at a Quebec prison. Quebec provincial police said Tuesday the sentenced killer’s injuries were considered life-threatening. Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007. The remains or DNA of 33 women, many kidnapped from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, were found on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

