Attorneys stop representing a Utah mom and children’s grief author accused of killing her husband

A team of attorneys has withdrawn from representing a Utah mother accused of killing her husband with fentanyl then publishing a children’s book about loss and grief. Why Kouri Richins’ private attorneys have withdrawn from the case is unclear. They cited only an “irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation” in their request, which a judge granted Monday. The move could slow down the case. No new attorney for Richins has stepped forward. Richins is accused of killing her husband, Eric Richins, with fentanyl in a cocktail she made for him in March 2022. She has adamantly maintained her innocence.

