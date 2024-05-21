Australia and New Zealand evacuate scores of their citizens from New Caledonia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia says its military has flown 115 people from the restive French Pacific territory of New Caledonia and France will soon evacuate and 100 to the Australian city of Brisbane. The two flights late Tuesday carried 84 Australians plus passengers of other nationalities. New Zealand also made a second flight carrying out its citizens. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to land on Thursday on New Caledonia, where Indigenous people have long sought independence. Six people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in New Caledonia during recent clashes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.