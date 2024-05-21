Concussion replacements added for Copa America under the pink substitution pass system

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — Coaches at the Copa America will be able to make a 6th and extra substitution in cases of suspected head trauma or concussion. South American soccer’s governing body CONMEBOL announced the decision Tuesday, making it valid for all its competitions once the Copa America starts in the United States on June 20. CONMEBOL says coaches will need to notify the referee or the 4th match official of the concussion replacement through a pink substitution pass. A similar method was implemented in Major League Soccer in 2021 as part of a FIFA pilot program.

