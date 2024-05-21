Italian women’s prison, hundreds of residents evacuated after 4.4 magnitude quake in southern Italy

MILAN (AP) — A women’s prison near Naples has been evacuated as a precaution following a 4.4 magnitude quake with an epicenter at an active volcano west of the southern Italian port city. Hundreds of residents slept in tents or cars but no injuries and only minor damage has been reported following the Monday evening temblor. The quake was the strongest in recorded history around the Phlegraean Fields, a sprawling area of ancient volcanic centers near the Tyrrhenian Sea in a zone that encompasses western neighborhoods of Naples and its suburbs. Some 140 inmates at a women’s prison in the Pozzuoli suburb were evacuated while officials check the structure for damage.

