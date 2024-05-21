New cars in California could alert drivers for breaking the speed limit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill before California lawmakers would require new cars sold in the state in coming years to beep a warning whenever drivers exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph. The state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would require all new cars sold in the state to have such technology by 2032. Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener said his goal is to reduce traffic deaths. But the proposal likely could impact all new car sales in the U.S. That’s because California’s auto market is so large most car makers would likely make all of their vehicles comply with the law. The bill now heads to the state Assembly for consideration.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.