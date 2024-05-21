New York’s high court upholds requiring insurance to cover medically necessary abortions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s high court has upheld a rule requiring companies with health insurance plans to cover medically necessary abortions. The decision from the Court of Appeals on Tuesday came after a lawsuit from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and other religious groups. They argued the rule violates their religious freedoms. State financial regulators approved the policy in 2017. Legislators codified the abortion coverage regulation into law in 2022. The religious groups sued over the regulation, testing an argument that could be used to challenge the law. The director of New York’s Catholic Conference expects an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

