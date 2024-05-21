Protesters against war in Gaza interrupt Blinken repeatedly in the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denounced the chief prosecutor of the world’s top war crimes court for seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In wide-ranging testimony before the Senate on Tuesday, he also said that despite offering condolences for the death of Iran’s president, it didn’t change that leader’s history of repression. Blinken was repeatedly interrupted by protesters condemning U.S. policy toward Israel and its war against Hamas in Gaza. The hearings had to be halted at least six times while Blinken was delivering his opening statements as demonstrators stood up to shout their opposition. They accused him of being a “war criminal” and being responsible for a “genocide” against the Palestinian people.

