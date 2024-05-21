Report says China is accelerating the forced urbanization of rural Tibetans

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An extensive report by Human Rights Watch says China is accelerating the forced urbanization of Tibetan villagers and herders, adding to state government and independent reports of efforts to assimilate them through control over their language and traditional Buddhist culture. The non-profit cited a trove of Chinese internal reports contradicting official pronouncements that all those forced to move, with their past homes destroyed on departure, did so voluntary. The relocations fit a pattern of often-violent demands that ethnic minorities adopt the state language of Mandarin and pledge their fealty to the ruling Communist Party in western and northern territories that include millions of Tibetan, Xinjiang Uyghur, Mongolian and other minorities.

