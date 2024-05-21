Russia is waging a shadow war on the West that needs a collective response, Estonian leader says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says Russia is conducting a “shadow war” against the West. As the war in Ukraine takes a turn in Russia’s favor, borders are being bolstered in the front-line Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as in Finland and Poland. Estonia is seeing a rise in instances of sabotage, electronic warfare and spying — all blamed on Moscow. Kallas says not all nations see the attacks as interconnected, despite NATO’s assertion that Russia is intensifying its campaign against the alliance from the Baltics to Britain. Russia has dismissed that allegation. With crucial elections in the West, Estonian officials say they believe such activities will only increase, and some want tougher countermeasures.

