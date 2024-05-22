An election in the UK has been called for July 4. Here’s what to know

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will hold its first election in five years in a country reeling from the cost-of-living crisis, the fallout from Israel-Hamas conflict and deep divisions over how to deal with migrants and asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from Europe on small inflatable boats. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced that the election will be held on July 4. The timing was earlier than analysts expected. Sunak, a former Treasury chief who has been prime minister since October of 2022, is expected to lead his party into the election. His primary opponent will be Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions in England and leader of the Labour Party since April 2020.

