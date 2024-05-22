Coast Guard says Alaska charter boat likely capsized last year after flooding, killing 5

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a fishing charter boat found partially submerged off an island in southeast Alaska last May likely capsized after its well deck flooded in rough seas. The Coast Guard investigated the incident that left five people dead, including two vacationing sisters and their partners. The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports that more than 100 people attended the Coast Guard’s town hall-style presentation in Sitka last week on the findings of its investigation. Investigators said survival options were limited once the 30-foot boat capsized on May 28, 2023.

