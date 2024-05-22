Cybersecurity labeling for smart devices aims to help people choose items less likely to be hacked

WASHINGTON (AP) — Smart devices like baby monitors, fitness trackers and internet-connected appliances will soon be eligible for labels certifying that they meet federal cybersecurity standards. Federal officials said Wednesday that the first “Cyber Trust” labels could appear in time for the holiday shopping season. The White House announced the labels last year to help consumers avoid devices that are vulnerable to hacking. The trust mark program is voluntary, but manufacturers and retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung are among industry participants. Federal cybersecurity officials liken the labels to the Energy Star energy efficiency ratings for appliances.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.