Egyptians accused in deadly shipwreck released from Greek jail after court dismissed the case
By ELENA BECATOROS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
NAFPLIO, Greece (AP) — A group of Egyptians jailed for nearly a year pending trial for a deadly shipwreck have been released from jail in southern Greece, a day after a Greek court threw out the case against them on grounds that it had no jurisdiction to try it. Nine Egyptians had been charged with being part of the crew of the Adriana, a massively overcrowded trawler that capsized and sank near Greece last June with an estimated 700 people on board while sailing from Libya to Italy. Only 104 people survived. The nine were accused of having caused the shipwreck.