Feds face trial over abuse of incarcerated women by guards at now-shuttered California prison

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons will go to trial next year over claims it allowed an environment where guards at a now-shuttered California prison abused incarcerated women. In the first public hearing since FCI Dublin closed last month, the judge on Wednesday also ordered a special master she appointed in March to continue to handle the cases of some 600 women transferred out of the prison. Many of the inmates sent to other federal lockups claimed they suffered mistreatment during the transfer process. The judge scheduled a case management conference for Sept. 9 and ordered both sides to be ready for trial on June 23, 2025.

