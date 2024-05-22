New York senator won’t face charges after he was accused of shoving an advocate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State Sen. Kevin Parker, a Brooklyn Democrat, won’t face charges after he was accused of shoving an advocate twice in the state capitol building last week. Disability rights advocate Michael Carey tells The Associated Press that he spoke with Parker on Friday and that they “resolved things in a peaceable way.” He had filed a complaint with New York State Police after a heated exchange turned physical on May 15. Carey said Parker shoved him twice. New York State Police Spokesperson Stephanie O’Neil said no criminal charges were filed in what they referred to as a “disturbance” at the state capitol building that day.

