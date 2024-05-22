Skip to Content
AP-National

Rare tornado hits Haiti, injuring more than 50 people and leaving hundreds homeless

By
Published 11:30 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A rare tornado in northern Haiti has injured more than 50 people and destroyed more than 200 homes. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Wednesday that the tornado hit the community of Bassin-Bleu on Tuesday. It left more than 300 families homeless. The office noted that at least 10 people are seriously injured. Local media reporting they were hospitalized. Haiti’s civil protection agency said heavy rain is expected for most of the country, including the area hit by the tornado. It warned of possible flooding and landslides.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content