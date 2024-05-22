Shooting at linen company in Philadelphia suburb leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded, police say

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a shooting early Wednesday at a linen company in a Philadelphia suburb killed two people dead and wounded three others. The shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester occurred around 8:30 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The names of the victims have not been disclosed. Delaware County Linen is a linen-rental and laundry services company that has been in business since 1988, according to its website. It mainly serves restaurants, country clubs, hotels and other business in Pennsylvania and some neighboring states.

