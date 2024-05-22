UCLA police chief reassigned following criticism over handling of campus demonstrations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The police chief at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been reassigned amid criticism of his handling of campus demonstrations. Violence ensued when a mob attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment. UCLA vice chancellor for communications Mary Osako says John Thomas was temporarily reassigned Tuesday pending an examination of security processes. The move follows UCLA’s May 5 announcement of the creation of a new chief safety officer position to oversee campus security. Thomas told the Los Angeles Times this month that he did everything he could to provide security and keep students safe during days of strife that left UCLA shaken.

