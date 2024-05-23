A’s face tight schedule to get agreements and financing in place to open Las Vegas stadium on time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are on a tight schedule to get agreements in place and demonstrate that financing is in place for construction to begin on time for the team to play in its new Las Vegas stadium. The A’s hope to open the approximately $1.5 million, 33,000-seat ballpark in time for the 2028 season. This is the A’s final season in Oakland. They agreed to play the following three seasons with an option for a fourth near Sacramento, California. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill said he was confident the timelines would be met.

