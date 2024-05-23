Chad swears in president after disputed election, ending years of military rule

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad has sworn in Mahamat Deby Itno as the president on Thursday after holding elections earlier this month, completing a disputed transition to democratic rule after he seized power three years ago. Deby Itno took power after his father, who ruled the country for three decades, was killed fighting rebels in 2021. The long-delayed May 6 election came after three years of military rule. His main rival, Succès Masra, who contested the results, resigned from his post as prime minister on Wednesday. Chad is seen by the Western countries as one of the last remaining stable allies in the vast Sahel region following military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years.

