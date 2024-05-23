Fate of Missouri man imprisoned for more than 30 years is now in the hands of a judge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge will decide the fate of a man who has spent more than three decades in prison for a killing he says he didn’t commit, following two days of testimony. Christopher Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1990 shooting death of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore believes Dunn was wrongfully convicted, and requested a hearing before Judge Jason Sengheiser that concluded Wednesday. It isn’t clear when Sengheiser will issue a ruling. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office opposed the effort to vacate Dunn’s conviction. A 2021 Missouri law allows prosecutors to request a hearing when they believe there is evidence of a wrongful conviction.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.