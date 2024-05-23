Former South African President Jacob Zuma criticizes top court over election disqualification

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma has criticized the country’s highest court and his former allies in the ruling African National Congress over his disqualification from next week’s election. Zuma’s comments came in a video message he said was aimed at the people of South Africa and released on social media on Thursday, six days before the possibly pivotal national vote. The 82-year-old former leader made clear he would still campaign against the ANC he once led in the run-up to the election with his new political party. He has been barred from standing as a candidate for a return to Parliament because of a previous criminal sentence for contempt.

