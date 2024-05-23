Kenyan climber is found dead on Mount Everest in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Kenyan climber attempting to scale the world’s highest mountain has been found dead near the summit. A government official based at the base camp of Mount Everest says the body of Cheruiyot Kirui was found on the mountain. It was still unclear when the body would be recovered because the oxygen level is low at that altitude and it’s difficult for Sherpas to carry down. This season, officials said more than 450 climbers have scaled Mount Everest from the Nepali side of the peak in the south. There are three climbers reported killed and four still missing on Mount Everest this season, which ends in a few days.

