Kosovo’s parliament passes a bill on leasing some of its prison space for Denmark’s use

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s parliament has approved a bill on leasing some of its prison space to Denmark, to help the Scandinavian country cope with its overcrowded prison system. Lawmakers voted 86-7, with no abstentions, in favor of the bill that leases 300 cells at the prison in the town of Gjilan, south of the capital, Pristina, to Denmark for 10 years. Denmark will pay Kosovo 210 million euros, about $227 million, for the use of the prison space. Kosovo says it will spend the money on improving its own correctional institutions and on renewable energy projects. Denmark and Kosovo signed an agreement on the lease of prison space in 2022.

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

