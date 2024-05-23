Long-term mortgage rates ease for third straight week, dipping to just below 7%

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped this week to just below 7% for the first time since mid April, a modest boost for home shoppers navigating a housing market dampened by rising prices and relatively few available properties. The rate fell to 6.94% from 7.02% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.57%. This is the third straight weekly decline in the average rate. The recent pullbacks follow a five-week string of increases that pushed the average rate to its highest level since November 30. Higher mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers’ purchasing options.

