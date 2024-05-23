Police response to Maine mass shooting gets deeper scrutiny from independent panel

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating a mass shooting in Maine plans to hear more testimony from law enforcement sources on communications and coordination problems. The panel’s chair said last week that commissioners intend to address some of the “disturbing allegations” contained in a Portland police after-action report. It outlined several problems, including officers causing chaos by showing up without orders, and officers believed to have arrived intoxicated in a tactical vehicle. But it’s unclear exactly what’s on the table Friday. Chair Daniel Wathen said some of the things contained in the report were outside the scope of the commission’s work and best handled by police supervisors.

