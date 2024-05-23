Tennessee attorney general looking into attempt to sell Graceland in foreclosure auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says his office is looking into a company’s attempt to sell Elvis Presley’s home Graceland at a foreclosure auction, a move that was stopped by a judge after the king of rock n’ roll’s granddaughter filed a lawsuit claiming fraud. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said Thursday that the beloved Memphis tourist attraction “became the target” of Nausanny Investments and Private Lending when it tried to sell the home-turned-museum based on claims that Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, failed to pay back a loan where Graceland was used as collateral. Nausanny did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

