The real stars of Cannes may be the dogs

CANNES, France (AP) — It’s been a dog’s life at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — or should that be the Canine Film Festival? Since the 77th edition’s opening day featuring Messi from “Anatomy of a Fall,” human actors have shared the limelight with their canine co-stars on and off the red carpet, kept secure by the perky sniffer dogs that dart around the press ladder and tripods ahead of every premiere. From a rescued Samoyed clad in a custom-made gown raising awareness of the dog meat trade to Demi Moore’s chihuahua to two top four-legged thespians tipped for the Palm Dog, Cannes has gone to the dogs.

