Unknown bust of the architect who designed the Florence cathedral dome found after 700 years
MILAN (AP) — A previously unknown terracotta bust of the famed early Renaissance architect who designed the Florence Cathedral dome has been unveiled in the Tuscan capital, where it will be displayed permanently following restoration. The Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore, charged with preserving the landmark cathedral, called the discovery of the terracotta bust depicting Filippo Brunelleschi after nearly 700 years “exceptional.” It cited both the artistic value as well as the rarity of depictions of the architect around or after the time of his death in 1446.