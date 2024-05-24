Caleb Carr, military historian and author of bestselling novel ‘The Alienist,’ dies at 68

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Carr, the scarred and gifted son of Beat poet Lucien Carr who endured a traumatizing childhood and became a bestselling novelist, accomplished military historian and late-life memoirist of his devoted cat Masha, has died. “The Alienist” was his most famous book. His publisher, Little, Brown and Company says Carr died Thursday. Published in 1994, “The Alienist″ combined fictional characters with historical figures ranging from financial tycoon J. P. Morgan to restaurateur Charlie Delmonico. Carr also featured the city’s police commissioner at the time, Theodore Roosevelt, with whom the author felt a surprising kinship. Carr’s last book was “My Beloved Monster” about his cat. Carr was 68.

