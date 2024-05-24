European Union criticizes Russia for removing Estonian buoys, demand an explanation from Moscow

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the removal of 25 Estonian buoys by Russian border guards on a river separating the Baltic country from Russia was “unacceptable.” Early Thursday, Estonian border guards noticed that their Russian counterparts had removed the floats that Estonia had installed on the Narva River to prevent boats from accidentally crossing the border. Borrell on Friday demanded an explanation and said that the incident “is part of a broader pattern of provocative behavior and hybrid actions by Russia, including on its maritime and land borders in the Baltic Sea region.” Estonia also dubbed Moscow’s action unacceptable but said its response “remains calm and clear-eyed.”

