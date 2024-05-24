Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says that he will seek to opt his country out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told state radio on Friday that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine. Orbán said that Hungary is working to “redefine our position” within the military alliance whereby it would remain a NATO member while not participating in NATO actions outside of its territory. Orbán is considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest partner in the European Union.