Massachusetts governor adds to number of individuals eyed for pardons

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has recommended another three individuals for pardons, putting her on track to push for more individual pardons in her first year and a half as governor than her two immediate predecessors recommended in their eight years in office. It also follows approval earlier this year of Healey’s blanket pardon to those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana charges going back decades, an estimated tens of thousands of people — or more. Healey said the goal of the additional pardons, combined with the sweeping cannabis pardon policy, is to help make the state’s justice system fair and equitable.

