Skip to Content
AP-National

Massachusetts governor adds to number of individuals eyed for pardons

By
Published 1:07 PM

By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has recommended another three individuals for pardons, putting her on track to push for more individual pardons in her first year and a half as governor than her two immediate predecessors recommended in their eight years in office. It also follows approval earlier this year of Healey’s blanket pardon to those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana charges going back decades, an estimated tens of thousands of people — or more. Healey said the goal of the additional pardons, combined with the sweeping cannabis pardon policy, is to help make the state’s justice system fair and equitable.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content