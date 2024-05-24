Warnings were issued about high winds before deadly Mexico stage collapse, but they went unheeded

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Warnings were issued well before a campaign event about winds that caused a deadly Mexico stage collapse this week, but they went unheeded. That raised questions Friday about why organizers didn’t cancel the outdoor rally, where 9 people died and 189 were injured. It also raised questions about whether increasingly extreme weather is running head-on into a deficient storm-warning system in Mexico _ and whether that will add up to a deadly mix. In October, the Mexican resort of Acapulco was hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis, and survivors said they had little notice or preparation.

