Burkina Faso junta extends its transition term by 5 years

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The military junta ruling Burkina Faso has announced a five-year extension to its transition term after national consultations in the capital Ouagadougou. On Saturday, civil society representatives, the security and defense forces and lawmakers in the transitional assembly participated in a conference to discuss a path to civilian rule. The president of the transitional government, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, seized power in September 2022, accusing the elected government of failing to end Burkina Faso’s security challenges. The West African country has been ravaged by growing attacks by Muslim extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The violence has killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million people.

