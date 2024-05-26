Yemen’s Houthi rebels freed over 100 war prisoners, the Red Cross says

CAIRO (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says the Houthi rebels in Yemen have released more than 100 war prisoners linked to the country’s long-running conflict. It says release took place Sunday morning in the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa. The unilateral release came more than a year after Yemen’s warring sides freed more than 800 prisoners in a major exchange in the country in April last year. Thousands of people are still believed to be held as prisoners of war since the conflict erupted in 2014.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.