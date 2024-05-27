At least 4 killed and 1 injured in building collapse in eastern China, state media says

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media says at least four people have been reported dead in a building collapse in the eastern province of Anhui. A section of a 10-unit apartment block in the city of Tongling fell onto its occupants shortly after noon on Monday, leading to an hourslong search for survivors. A 12-year-old girl was found alive and is undergoing emergency treatment, state broadcaster CCTV reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collapse, although the city has recently seen days of heavy rain that has inundated underground structures, CCTV reported. Poor construction quality and illegally built additions are becoming increasingly apparent as buildings constructed during the boom years of the 1980s and 1990s are aging.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.