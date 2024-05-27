Poland rolls out plans for fortifications along its border with Russia and Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Defense officials in NATO member Poland have presented a plan to strengthen surveillance and defense along its eastern border with Russia and Russian ally Belarus. The government says Poland, which supports Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression, is being targeted by hostile actions from Russia and Belarus. They include cyberattacks, attempted arson and migrants being pushed illegally across the border. The government plans to invest more than $2.5 billion into state-of-the-art anti-drone surveillance and defense, fortifications, barriers and natural obstacles to strengthen defense and deterrence at the border. The defense minister and armed forces chief of staff on Monday presented the details of the plan, which should be completed in 2028.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.