Colombia’s congress votes to ban bullfights, dealing a blow to the centuries old tradition
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s congress has voted to ban bullfights in the South American nation, delivering a serious blow to a centuries old tradition that has inspired famous songs and novels but has become increasingly controversial in the countries where it is still practiced. The bill approved by Colombia’s congress calls for the banning of bullfights in a three year span, and will make the tradition illegal by the start of 2028. The new law now needs to be signed by President Gustavo Petro. It was once a popular event, broadcast live on television networks. But the tradition has come under increased scrutiny as views change about animal rights.